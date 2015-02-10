Brian Williams Suspended Without Pay

CHEAT SHEET
NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams has been suspended for six months without pay, effective immediately, according to a memo from NBC News President Deborah Turness. “While on Nightly News on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015, Brian misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003,” the statement read. “It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position.” Turness later added, “As managing editor and anchor of Nightly News, Brian has a responsibility to be truthful and to uphold the high standards of the news division at all times.”