Bridesmaids Beats Hopes With $24.6M Opening

Despite studio estimates ranging between $15 and $17 million, the all-female gross-out comedy Bridesmaids overperformed in its opening weekend, raking in $24.6 million at the domestic box office. Directed by Paul Feig, produced by Judd Apatow, and starring SNL standout Kristen Wiig, the comedy even outgrossed Apatow’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which debuted to $21.4 million in 2005. Winning the weekend was Marvel’s superhero film Thor, earning $34.5 million for a total of $119.3 million after its second frame. In its third weekend, Fast Five took in $19.5 million, bringing its domestic gross to $168.8 million, making it the No. 1 movie of the year in North America. In limited release, Will Ferrell’s dramedy Everything Must Go earned a mediocre $825,100 from 218 locations.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10