Bridge Collapses on Border Crossing

A wooden construction canopy over the San Diego–Tijuana border crossing collapsed on several vehicles Wednesday morning, injuring 11 people en route from Mexico into California and shutting down the busy highway. Construction workers rescued three people trapped in their vehicles; others managed to escape with minor injuries. As of 6:30 p.m. the region had opened to pedestrians but was still closed off to cars and other traveling vehicles. It is not yet clear whether the land crossing will reopen tomorrow morning.