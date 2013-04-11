0
Bridge Over Troubled Drivers
Keep on truckin' ... unless the bridge is too low. After this Durham, NC overpass attracted countless accidents with too-tall trucks and buses, someone set up a webcam to record them. Watch and see why you should always know the size of your vehicle.
Keep on truckin' ... unless the bridge is too low. After this Durham, NC overpass attracted countless accidents with too-tall trucks and buses, someone set up a webcam to record them. Watch and see why you should always know the size of your vehicle.