‘Bridgegate’ Official Bridget Anne Kelly Runs for NJ Office: ‘Why Can’t I?’

A former aide for then-Gov. Chris Christie who served prison time after becoming enmeshed in the ‘Bridgegate’ scandal is now the sole Republican candidate for Bergen County Clerk. Bridget Anne Kelly famously sent an email in September of 2013 saying “time for traffic problems in Fort Lee” which triggered lane closures on New York’s busy George Washington Bridge. It had been an attempt to retaliate against Mayor Mark Sokolich, who refused to throw his political support behind Christie’s re-election effort. Convictions for her and fellow aide Bill Baroni were eventually tossed. “So many people have said to me, ‘Why would you do this?’” she said in an April interview with People. “And my answer now is, ‘Why can’t I?’”