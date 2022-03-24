CHEAT SHEET
‘Bridgerton’ Actress Caught COVID and Missed Premiere
Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan missed the premiere of the second season because she has COVID. “So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere—heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night,” Coughlan, who plays Lady Whistledown on the Netflix show, wrote on Instagram. Coughlan, 35, did not say when or how she contracted the virus, but she is one of several stars who fell ill after the attending the BAFTA awards earlier in the month.