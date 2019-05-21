Figure Skater Bridget Namiotka: I Was Sexually Abused by John Coughlin for Two Years

Figure skater Bridget Namiotka came forward on Sunday with allegations that her former pairs partner, John Coughlin, sexually abused her. Coughlin killed himself earlier this year. He was 33 at the time of his death. Namiotka, now 29, wrote in response to a post about Coughlin: “I’m sorry but john (sic) hurt at least 10 people including me. He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themself (sic).” The two were a pair from 2004 to 2007, when Namiotka was 14 to 17 years old and Coughlin was 18 to 21.