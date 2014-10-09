Bristol Palin Called ‘Slut’ in Brawl

More details are emerging from the house party near Anchorage, Alaska last month where members of the Palin family got into a brawl with other partygoers. According to a police report (obtained by TMZ), the fight broke out when Sarah Palin’s daughter Bristol attacked a woman who had shoved her younger sister, Willow. The homeowner, Korey Klingenmeyer, then shoved Bristol to the ground, dragged her by her legs, and called her a “slut” and a “cunt”—at least, that’s what happened according to Bristol. According to Klingenmeyer and several other witnesses, Bristol punched him “5-6 times” before he pushed her back, sending her toppling to the ground. Bristol and Willow’s brother, Track, and father Todd, along with three or four other people then joined the fight. According to Willow, several partygoers chanted “Fuck the Palins!” Track emerged with a torn shirt and a bloody mouth, while Bristol remained uninjured. Sarah Palin, meanwhile, is described in the report as sitting in a limo outside the party while the brawl took place. No charges were filed.
