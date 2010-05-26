Bristol Palin on Levi Johnston; Harper's Bazaar Interview

Read it at People
The war of words between teen parents Bristol Palin and Levi Johnston continues in a new Harper’s Bazaar interview where Palin trashes her ex-fiance and baby daddy Johnston, calling him “a stranger to me” after his splashy public appearances. As the 19-year-old single mother to Tripp, Palin uses her life as a cautionary tale, saying she has no time for fun activities since she now has to pay bills and take care of her son. "One day I will find a nice guy,” she adds. She also recalled her mom’s reaction to her pregnancy: “Oh my God. Holy crap.”