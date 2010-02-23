Bristol Palin to Make Acting Debut

CHEAT SHEET
Over a year after she became one of America’s most notorious teen moms, Bristol Palin will be getting back in on the act, so to speak. ABC announced Tuesday that she will be playing herself on an upcoming episode of ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager, a show based on how one high school student, Amy, and her family deal with her unexpected pregnancy. The script calls for Bristol to play Amy’s friend at a music program for teen mothers. “I am thrilled to be on this show and to be part of a program that educates teens and young adults about the consequences of teen pregnancy,” Bristol said in a statement.