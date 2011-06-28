Bristol: Sarah Palin Has Made 2012 Decision

CHEAT SHEET
If you’re eagerly awaiting news on whether Sarah Palin will run for president in 2012, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is she’s decided. The bad? She won’t tell you. But Bristol Palin, her eldest daughter, tells Fox News her mother, the former Alaska governor “definitely knows,” but added that for now the choice is staying in the family. That statement is sure to set off a fierce round of speculation about the reasons for Palin’s trip to Iowa Tuesday, where she’ll attend a screening of a documentary about her.