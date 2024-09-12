Britain’s 11-Year-Old Prince George Is Taking Flying Lessons
RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Last week, 11-year-old Prince George took to the skies in his first instructor-led flight. According to The Sun, the young royal took the flight right before he started school again at a Berkshire airfield. A spectator told the British tabloid that Prince William and Kate Middleton were both present. “He loved it. It’s the right time to start,” the bystander said. “His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it,” another added. After the successful landing, the family hung out at the airfield’s swanky clubhouse. Flying is in George’s blood, as both his father and great-grandfather, Prince Philip, were pilots. William did his fair share of flying during his time as an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot. He did this from 2010 until 2013, according to People. He is also now the colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, a role he took over from his father recently.