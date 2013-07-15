Britain’s House of Lords Passes Gay Marriage

CHEAT SHEET
The British government got one step closer to legalizing gay marriage on Monday when the House of Lords passed a bill that will allow same-sex couples to marry. The lords agreed to send the measure back to the House of Commons, where the government's amendments to the bill will be reviewed before it can become law. That's all but a formality because the House of Commons previously passed the bill, which will allow gay couples the right to marry in civil and religious ceremonies in England and Wales, by a vote of 390 to 148. Supporters in the House of Lords wore pink carnations to signal their support.