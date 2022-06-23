London Heathrow Staff Vote to Strike Over Pay in Latest British Walkout
YOU’RE GROUNDED
With lengthening lines and baggage pile-ups already causing chaos at airports around the world, workers at London’s Heathrow Airport terminals have voted to put more pressure on international travel by voting on Thursday to strike over pay. A total of 700 check-in staff, ground crew, and others at Heathrow—one of the busiest airports in Europe—will strike during the hectic British summer holiday season. Unions say the action has been brought in response to a 10 percent pay cut imposed during the pandemic not being overturned now that passenger numbers have increased again. British Airways says it has plans to cover roles if the walkout goes ahead, but passengers will still face disruption and flight cancellations. News of the strike comes as railway workers paralyzed the U.K. this week with the industry’s biggest walkout in 30 years, also in response to a row about pay.