British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon Resigns After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday after allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, Fallon said that while “many of these [allegations] have been false,” he has “fallen short of the high standards” expected by the British armed forces. Yesterday a spokesperson for Fallon confirmed that journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer once rebuked Fallon for placing his hand on her knee during a dinner in 2002.