British Intel Worries Nunes Memo Release Could Expose Its Spying Methods

The U.K.’s intel community fears President Trump could effectively reveal British spying methods if he goes ahead with the publication of a controversial classified Republican memo about alleged wrongdoing by the FBI. Trump has signaled he will not block the memo’s release, which he apparently hopes will undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Congressional sources told The Telegraph that the U.K.’s spy agencies would be “rankled” and less likely to share information with the U.S. should the memo be published. The so-called Nunes memo is believed to focus on FISA warrants that were partially based on intelligence gathered by Christopher Steele, a former British MI6 agent who compiled a dossier containing salacious claims about Trump.
