British Islamophobe Tommy Robinson Fails to Obtain U.S. Visa

A far-right British activist has not been granted a U.S. visa to meet with Republican lawmakers this week, Reuters reports. Tommy Robinson, the founder of the anti-Islam English Defense League, was reportedly set to attend an event focusing on Islam with “seven conservative Republican” House members on Wednesday. Middle East Forum president Daniel Pipes, who invited Robinson, told Reuters it “will take a while” for Robinson to obtain a visa. Robinson—whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—reportedly took part in “violent demonstrations against Islam” in the past and was previously jailed for using a passport in another name to travel to the United States. The Daily Beast reported that 55 British lawmakers wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting the U.S. not to let Robinson into the country to “promote his violent and extremist agenda.”
