British Millionaire’s Daughter Jailed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC
It’s going to be a rough transition from the University of Exeter in idyllic Devon, England, to a London prison cell. Laura Johnson, the 20-year-old daughter of a British millionaire, was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted in April of burglary and driving looters in her black Smart car on a crime spree during last summer’s riots in London. Johnson had previously admitted to stealing alcohol and cigarettes from a BP garage in Charlton on a separate occasion. Her parents own a profitable marketing business, Avongate Ltd.