British Parliament Debates Brexit Do-Over

The British Parliament on Monday debated whether to hold a second vote on leaving the European Union, in response to an online petition signed by more than 4 million Britons demanding a do-over referendum. Nearly 52 percent of Britons voted in favor of leaving the European Union in on June 23, and the U.K. government rejected a re-do vote. “The Brexiteers wanted out of Europe but they had no plan for the day after or any other day in the future,” said Ian Blackford, a member of the Scottish National Party, in support of another vote. Others who opposed a second referendum, including conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, said it was important to respect the will of the people.