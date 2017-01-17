British PM Theresa May Announces Hardline Brexit

CHEAT SHEET
Theresa May, the prime minister chosen by Britain’s Conservative Party to guide the country out of the European Union, outlined her desire Tuesday to withdraw fully from the single market and customs union. After months of near silence following the shock Brexit vote, May has dashed the hopes of moderate voices who were hoping to maintain strong trading, customs, and judicial links with the rest of Europe. “We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave,” May is expected to say Tuesday. “Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out.”