British Police Won't Reopen Epstein Investigation

British police announced they will not re-open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein over an allegation of sex trafficking made in 2015. That year, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said they received a report of someone being trafficked to central London by Epstein, a U.S. national and a British woman in 2001. After an interview with the complainant, the authorities determined that “any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the U.K.,” and declined to proceed with an investigation. The police force said Thursday that they had re-examined that decision following Epstein’s death this summer and arrived at the same conclusion.