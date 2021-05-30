CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
British PM Boris Johnson Gets Married in Secret: Reports
HUSH HUSH
Read it at Mail on Sunday
Less than a week ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds sent out save-the-date cards for a marriage celebration on July 30. But then, in a sneak move, the couple secretly tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony attended by 30 friends and family, including their 1-year-old son Wilfred, the Mail on Sunday and The Sun report. The exchange of vows took place in Catholic Westminster Cathedral. They were the first unmarried couple to live at 10 Downing St., and Johnson is the first prime minister to marry in office in almost 200 years.