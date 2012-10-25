British Secret Service Jailed Me: Model

Carrie Reichert, the model who claimed she had a 'drunken fumble' with Prince Harry in Vegas has blamed the British secret service after she was detained in a tough US prison for almost a month.

Ms Reichert, who says she is 32 but according to police records is 40, said in August that she had spent 20 minutes alone with Prince Harry after being hand-picked to attend the hotel party.

Within hours of going public, she was arrested for allegedly bouncing £13,000 worth of cheques and spent almost a month in one of the toughest prisons in the US.

Yesterday, Miss Reichert said she had not been treated fairly and blamed her incarceration on the intervention of British security services. She said: “I believe the British secret service or whoever protects the royals have something to do with my situation.”Miss Reichert, a beautician, claimed she was one of 10 girls who were hand-picked to attend the party and described Prince Harry as a “gentleman”. She said that they shared a kiss that was “fun” and “not romantic”. She said the pair then had a conversation about her childhood in Britain before enjoying a “drunken fumble”.

She told the People newspaper: “I’m not going to pass an opportunity to party with Prince Harry. Harry was already undressed [when I arrived]. It was just crazy, he looked actually delirious.“There was a pool table and he was playing air guitar with pool sticks. We kissed for 15 to 20 minutes. I am sure someone stumbled in as there were people going in and out of rooms all the time. We kissed again and he said 'that was great’.”Her claims are strongly denied by royal aides, who said they were “completely untrue” and that she was not even present on the night of the party.She was arrested at San Diego airport shortly after the interview was published on Aug 24 for allegedly writing four “rubber” cheques worth a total of £13,000.She denies the charges, which date back to 2003. She spent almost a month in Harrison County jail in Mississippi, which is known as one of the toughest prisons in the country.Donald Rafferty, her lawyer, said her treatment appeared excessive. He said: “She became very high-profile very quickly because of an interview she gave that had an impact.“I am not convinced that Mississippi authorities were the ones necessarily stirring [things], but something was. She is disappointed and very upset over the way this is going down. She has several legitimate defences.”