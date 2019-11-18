YIKES
British Tabloid Publishes Pictures of Prince Andrew Partying After He Says ‘I Didn’t Party’
Video footage and photos of Prince Andrew partying with young women a decade ago has surfaced after his interview with the BBC, in which he defended his relationship with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and said he “didn’t party.” In the BBC interview, the prince attempted to dismiss the authenticity of a photo that appears to show him with his arm around Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at age 17. The prince claimed that he didn’t like public displays of affection and that he had a medical condition that kept him from sweating. In the videos and photos posted by the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew appears to be sweaty, as well as engaging in public displays of affection with a woman in the French Riviera.