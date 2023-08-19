Britney Spears a ‘Little Shocked’ by Sam Asghari Split

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her husband filing for divorce after 14 months of marriage, saying late Friday that she’s a “little shocked” by the split but “couldn’t take the pain anymore.”

Fitness model and personal trainer Sam Asghari filed for divorce earlier this week citing irreconcilable differences, and a nasty legal battle is apparently already shaping up behind the scenes, with Asghari seeking attorney fee coverage and spousal support from Spears.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” Spears wrote on Instagram, using Asghari’s real name. “I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!” she wrote, without elaborating.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” the pop star said. Her comments came shortly after Asghari publicly confirmed the news with a statement saying the couple had “decided to end our journey together” and “shit happens.”

The circumstances behind the split are murky, but TMZ reported that the relationship recently became turbulent, with Asghari claiming the 41-year-old singer had cheated on him and a blowout fight between the two earlier this month.

When news first broke of the divorce earlier this week, Spears seemed to take it in stride, telling her millions of Instagram followers that she was excited to be “buying a horse soon.” As with most of her other recent announcements on social media, Friday’s statement was accompanied by video of herself dancing.

“So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!” she wrote.