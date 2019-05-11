Britney Spears and Her Parents Appear at Secret Court Hearing Over Troubled Singer’s Health Care

Britney Spears and her parents testified at a joint court appearance in Los Angeles on Friday over the troubled singer’s mental health management, according to the Associated Press. The 37-year-old singer, whose sons, age 12 and 13, are in their father Kevin Federline’s custody, is pleading for her mother to have access to her medical records. Her father has had control, or conservatorship, over the singer for the last 11 years. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered an expert evaluation to determine which of Spears’ parents are more competent to handle the singer’s health management. The singer’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham demanded that the courtroom be emptied for the proceeding, which Spears attended barefoot, according to news reports.