Britney Spears and Mother Lynne Reunited in Los Angeles After 15-Year Feud
HOLD ME CLOSER
Singer Britney Spears has been reunited with her mother Lynne for the first time in 15 years, with the two meeting at Britney’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday. TMZ reports that Lynne Spears arrived at LAX in the morning and was driven to the home of Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson. She then took an Uber to Britney’s house, meeting her daughter in the company of Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari. “We’re told Britney didn’t know exactly when Lynne was coming, but she knew her mom was in town to see her,” TMZ reported. The two had also reportedly been texting recently. Britney, 41, is said to blame Lynne, 68, for encouraging her father to have her placed in a court-ordered conservatorship from 2008 to late 2021, but held out an olive branch to her on social media late last year.