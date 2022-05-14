Britney Spears Announces She’s Lost ‘Miracle Baby’

Britney Spears has announced she has suffered a miscarriage.

The singer, 40 released a joint statement on Instagram with fiancé Sam Asghari on Saturday.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

The post included a caption which read, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”

Spears had only announced a month ago that she and Asghari were expecting a child, after getting engaged in September.

Spears had said that during the 13 years she was under a conservatorship that she was not allowed to get pregnant.

During her conservatorship hearings last year, she repeatedly expressed her desire to be able to start a family with Asghari, who she has been with since shortly after he appeared in one of her music videos in 2016.

Her sons with Keven Federline, Sean and Jayden, are now 16 and 15, respectively.