Britney Spears Asks Judge to Immediately Nix Dad From Conservatorship Over ‘Ongoing Harm’
Britney Spears wants her father immediately removed from her conservatorship, her lawyer wrote in a filing Thursday. In the request, attorney Mathew Rosengart said Spears “continues to suffer ongoing harm each day that Mr. [Jamie] Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate—emotionally, psychologically, and financially.” That included an initial denial of Spears’ request to take a Hawaii vacation last month, though that was eventually approved. Rosengart said Jamie “has also enriched himself at the expense of his daughter,” awarding himself $2,000 more than his daughter’s monthly allowance. Rosengart also asked for an investigation into Jamie’s decision to pay Spears’ management company $300,000 after the singer announced a hiatus from performing, but that “can only commence fully once Mr. Spears is removed,” he wrote.
Spears’ conservatorship dispute fully broke into the public realm upon her June testimony, and she hired her own lawyer for the first time last month. Rosengart had initially filed a motion to remove Jamie in late July, though Thursday’s request seeks to expedite that decision.