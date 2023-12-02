Britney Spears’ Birthday Celebration Ends With Dog Emergency

Read it at TMZ
Britney Spears reportedly had a rough birthday. The 42-year-old singer was at her manager’s house in L.A. with her brother and friends for a pre-birthday celebration Friday night when her dog suffered a medical emergency that cut the night short. At 2 a.m. Spears got in a car with the dog and rushed to a 24-hour veterinary clinic. Spears, her manager, and her brother then went to a gas station convenience store before hopping back in the car to go to the vet. TMZ reports that it remained unclear whether they left the clinic with the dog.