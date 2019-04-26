Britney Spears Checks Out of Mental Health Facility: Report

Singer Britney Spears reportedly checked out of a mental health facility days after letting her fans know that all was “well.” A source told Page Six the singer was “checked out” of the facility and was “on her way home” after a few weeks of treatment. According to TMZ, Spears' boyfriend—Sam Asghari—picked her up on Thursday. The 37-year-old checked herself in earlier this month while she was reportedly struggling to deal with her father's illness. Fans grew concerned for the singer after Spears' mother started posting cryptic messages on social media, and were speculating that she was admitted against her will. However, Spears posted a video to Instagram earlier this week assuring her fans she was okay but needed a “little bit of privacy.”