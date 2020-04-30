Britney Spears Confesses She Burned Down Her Home Gym With Candles
Britney Spears burned down her home gym six months ago during an unfortunate incident with two candles, the star confessed on a new video. The pop singer posted a clip of herself working out in her reconstructed workout room Wednesday. “Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now,” Spears said. “I haven’t been in here in six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down. I only have two pieces of equipment left, so I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time.” She then demonstrates a quick exercise routine that incorporated dumbells and yoga. In the video’s caption, she clarified that she had knocked the candles over with the gym’s door and that no one was hurt. Spears has been especially active on Instagram during coronavirus lockdown.