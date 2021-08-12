Britney Spears Conservatorship Judge Got Enough Death Threats to Worry Cops
Diehard Britney Spears fans are furious with Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny, who recently declined to immediately suspend the pop singer’s father, James “Jamie” Spears, as conservator. According to TMZ, Penny has received so many death threats online that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has gotten involved. The threats are not criminal, TMZ reports, but the LASD is monitoring them. The judge, who is Black, has also been targeted with racist insults.
In a petition filed last week for an emergency hearing, which Penny denied, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote, “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate... Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears’s continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears’s best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal—or, at the very least, his immediate suspension—is ‘critical’ at this juncture.” A hearing remains scheduled for Sept. 29 to determine Jamie Spears’ future involvement in the conservatorship.