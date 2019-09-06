CHEAT SHEET

    Britney Spears’ Dad Steps Down From Conservator Role for ‘Health Reasons’

    Jordan Julian

    REUTERS

    Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has decided to temporarily step down from his role as the pop star’s conservator, citing “personal health reasons.” News of the decision comes just days after reports that Spears’ sons, Sean and Jayden, were granted a temporary restraining order against Jamie following an alleged incident of physical abuse.

    Jaime Spears initially assumed conservatorship over his daughter in 2008 in the aftermath of relentless tabloid coverage of the singer’s erratic behavior and involuntary stint in rehab. In his capacity as her court-ordered conservator, he was in charge of managing her finances, and mental and physical health.

    Read it at New York Daily News