Britney’s Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking... Again: TMZ
THIS KEEPS HAPPENING
Here we go again. Jason Alexander, the man briefly married to Britney Spears in 2004, has been arrested for stalking, according to TMZ. Court documents obtained by the tabloid reflected that Alexander was taken into police custody in Tennessee around 10:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whom Alexander is accused of stalking, nor if bail had been set. The new arrest comes just over seven months after he was charged by Tennessee authorities with violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking. His bond was set at $30,000. Similarly, the identity of the victim in the incident was not made public. Alexander was also arrested on two other occasions in 2021. Most recently, he was charged with trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery after attempting to gate-crash Spears’ Los Angeles wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022, bellowing, “Where’s Britney?!”