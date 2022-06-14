Britney’s Ex-Husband Hit With 3-Year Restraining Order After Crashing Her Wedding
TOXIC
A guy like him should wear a warning. After making a formidable bid to be named “worst celebrity ex-husband of the month,” Jason Alexander has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his attempt to crash Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari last week, which he streamed live on Instagram. At the Monday arraignment where Alexander entered his plea, a judge also granted Spears’ request for a restraining order, which was set at three years. After his Thursday arrest at Spears’ home, Alexander had been charged with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism, and battery, according to Ventura County court records. A charge of felony stalking was later added by a judge. Despite Alexander’s unscheduled appearance, Spears and Asghari were able to proceed with the ceremony on Thursday; they obtained an emergency protective order against her ex-husband, to whom Spears was married for 55 hours in 2004, the next day. Alexander’s bail has been set at $100,000, and he’s been ordered to surrender any firearms he may have in his possession.