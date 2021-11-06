Britney’s Ex-Manager: I Didn’t Bug Her Bedroom!

CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears’ ex-manager, Lou Taylor, is hitting back at accusations that she spied on the pop star. In a court filing, Taylor denied that she bugged the singer’s bedroom, controlled her medications, or snooped on her electronic communications. Spears has blamed Taylor and her mother for fomenting the stringent conservatorship established by her father—which led to the#FreeBritney movement. Her lawyer has asked for all records between dad Jamie Spears and Taylor’s TriStar Sports and Entertainment—a request that Taylor is fighting.