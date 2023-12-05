CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears’ Father Has Leg Amputated After Serious Infection: Report
Jamie Spears, father to Britney Spears, had to have his leg amputated after suffering from a dangerous infection, TMZ reports. The Spears patriarch, who is now living in Louisiana, has reportedly been in ill health for some time and is dealing with a number of ailments. Britney Spears is famously estranged from Jamie after years of living under a strict conservatorship that he managed. TMZ now reports that along with a recent 42nd birthday celebration with mother Lynne and brother Bryan, Britney is communicating with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn, and has even thawed toward dad Jamie, saying she misses him and offering to send him money.