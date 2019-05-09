Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager

A judge has granted Britney Spears a restraining order against her ex-manager Sam Lutfi, TMZ reports. Lutfi was told on Wednesday to stay at least 200 yards away from the pop icon and her family after he allegedly contacted her mother, Lynne Spears, court documents show. According to the documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Lutfi allegedly made several phone calls to Lynne Spears in addition to sending her a slew of “non-confrontational” texts. He also reportedly offered her financial assistance if she decided to challenge her daughter's conservatorship, a court-appointed role to oversee the affairs of someone deemed mentally ill or physically incapacitated. Britney's father, Jamie, has been her conservator since 2008. The singer reportedly claimed that her recent struggles with mental health have been brought about by recent, indirect interactions with Lutfi, which include “disparaging and threatening comments” he allegedly posted on social media. Lutfi says he has not been in direct contact with Spears since 2009.