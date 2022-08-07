Britney Spears Hits Back at Ex for Attacking Her Parenting
FAMILY FEUD
Britney Spears clapped back at her ex-husband Kevin Federline on Saturday after he said the two teenage children they share were embarrassed by their mother. In an explosive Daily Mail interview Friday, Federline said their two boys haven’t seen their mother in months over her behavior since her conservatorship was lifted last year, pointing to her topless photos on Instagram. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she wrote in an Instagram story Saturday. “It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram.” She later followed it up in a full post: “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!!” Federline, who was also blasted by Spears’ new husband, Sam Asghari, has not responded to her comments. Spears, though, seemed to take it in stride on Sunday, posting a photo of a mattress on a lake with the caption, “Anddd … life goes on ☀️ !!!”