Britney Spears: I’m on Prozac and ‘Extremely Boring’

Britney Spears is responding to unverified reports that she is having a mental health meltdown by revealing on Instagram that she takes Prozac for depression but is otherwise “an extremely boring person.”

Brit’s pushback post—her second in 24 hours—follows a claim by TMZ on Thursday that her manager and husband planned to stage an intervention and spirit her away to a rented house where doctors could treat her.

“I’m afraid she’s gonna die,” one unnamed source told the site.

Hours later, Spears posted that the report was untrue and “makes me sick to my stomach.”

“Again doing the best I can !!!” she added. “Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!”

Then on Friday, Spears posted another slam.

“It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!!” she fumed. “It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!

“Anyways change of the subject … enough drama … I’m into diamond gowns and funky fashion at the moment 👗 !!! Good Morning ☀️ !!!!!”

TMZ reported that the intervention was supposed to take place Tuesday but was called off when Spears got wind of it and agreed to meet with a doctor.