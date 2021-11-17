Britney Spears Is ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’

CHEAT SHEET
Britney Spears—who claimed that her conservatorship prevented her from getting pregnant—revealed on Instagram that she is “thinking about having another baby” now that she’s been freed to make her own decisions. The singer posted a photo Tuesday of a woman’s feet next to a toddler on tippy toes. “I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure,” she wrote. Her fiancé, Sam Sam Asghari, seems to be on board, replying, “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me.” During her battle to end the conservatorship, Spears told the court that she was not allowed to remove her IUD. “I was told... I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” she said in June.