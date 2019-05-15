Britney Spears’ Manager Says She May Not Return to Las Vegas Residency

Brtiney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph says the pop icon may not return to her Las Vegas residency. Spears postponed her Las Vegas Domination residency in January to care for her father and has yet to announce whether she will resume. Rudolph, who managed Spears from 1998 to 2004 and then again starting in 2008, told TMZ that the singer hasn’t been in contact with him about performing again. “As the person who guides her career... from what I have gathered, it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency—not in the near future and possibly never again,” he said.

After postponing her Vegas residency in January for her father’s illness, Spears checked herself into a mental-health facility for 30 days. “It was the perfect storm,” Rudolph said. “We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness.” Rudolph said he wants to prioritize Spears’ mental health over touring. “She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now,” he said. “I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately.”