Britney Spears Pleads Guilty to ‘Wet Reckless’ Charge
Britney Spears has successfully avoided spending more time in the clink. The iconic pop star took a plea deal exactly two months after being booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on March 2, 2026, when she was spotted driving erratically in her BMW near her home in Ventura County, California. Spears, who was not in court, pleaded guilty via her attorney on Monday to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol/drugs, sometimes known as a “wet reckless.” The 44-year-old must complete a DUI class, remain on probation for a year, and pay several fines. This lesser charge is typically offered to defendants with no prior DUI offenses, a low blood alcohol level, and a willingness to seek treatment. According to authorities, officers pursued Spears’ vehicle for an hour before stopping and arresting her, during which she was reportedly “crying a lot.” The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer has since voluntarily entered rehab and, through her representatives, called the incident “completely inexcusable.” A source close to Spears told Celebrity Intelligence that this was a “wake-up call” and that she is seeking treatment for “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.”