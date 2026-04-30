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1

Britney Spears Charged After DUI Arrest

‘WAKE-UP CALL’
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.30.26 6:18PM EDT 
Britney Spears
US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears, 44, has been charged with a misdemeanor DUI following her March arrest in Ventura County. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer was pulled over after authorities allegedly spotted her BMW driving erratically, with officers pursuing the vehicle for about an hour before stopping it, according to The Sun. After her arrest, Spears was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, TMZ reported. The incident reportedly left her emotionally shaken, with the outlet claiming she was “crying a lot” during the booking process. Her representatives told People that Spears has since voluntarily entered rehab, calling the episode “completely inexcusable” and saying she is working with loved ones to “come up with an overdue needed plan” for her well-being. Spears’ team did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. A source close to Spears described the arrest as a “wake-up call,” telling Celebrity Intelligence that Spears is seeking treatment for “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.” The singer is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, where the misdemeanor charge will be addressed.

Read it at The Sun

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2
NBC Host Tearfully Announces Cancer Diagnosis
GET WELL SOON
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.30.26 4:22PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Sara Gore attends the premiere for "The Night Manager" Season 2 at Metrograph on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

NBC’s Sara Gore has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Emmy Award-winning host said Thursday that she is stepping away from Open House and New York Live to undergo treatment, according to Today.com. “It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” Gore said in an emotional New York Live segment. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.” Gore, 49, said she was “caught off guard” by the diagnosis, despite breast cancer running in her family. “I always assumed this day would come,” she said. “But let me tell you, you are never ready. ... For some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right, it is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.” It’s not clear how long Gore will be away. But she added: “I’m going to come back better than ever, and I’m going to see you on the other side of this. Thank you for all you’ve done.”

Read it at Today.com

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This Growth Factor-Powered Serum Lifts Sagging Skin and Jowls in as Little as One Week
LIFT ME UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 04.25.26 2:10PM EDT 
Published 04.22.26 8:38PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pro-Max Renewal Serum
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.

Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.

PCA Skin Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum
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According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.

PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.

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3
Chaos on Delta Flight as Passenger Tries to Open Door
BRACE POSITIONS
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 04.30.26 12:10PM EDT 
A Delta Airlines jet arrives in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 12, 2024.
Carlin Stiehl/Carlin Stiehl/Reuters

A passenger on a Delta flight tried to open the plane’s door after getting irate about its delayed departure. The man aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 2879 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport tried to take matters into his own hands on Monday after the flight was delayed for hours. While the plane was on the tarmac, the angry passenger grabbed the aircraft’s landline phone and demanded that he be let off and allowed back to the gate. He then handed the phone to someone before trying to pry open the plane’s door. A spokesperson for Delta told People that the man managed to “partially” open the door, but the plane’s emergency slide “did not deploy.” Video of the incident shows the man arguing with cabin crew and fellow passengers before the captain announced that the plane would return to the gate. “Yeah good idea,” was the man’s response. The irate passenger was removed by security before the plane eventually took off. The flight had been delayed in Atlanta on Monday because of a ground stoppage in Chicago due to severe thunderstorms.

Read it at People

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4
Divers Find Missing WWI U.S. Ship Torpedoed by U-Boat
108 YEARS LATER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.30.26 1:31PM EDT 
Ship wreck
U.S. Coast Guard

Divers searching off the Cornish coast have discovered the wreck of a long-lost U.S. Coast Guard vessel from World War I, 108 years after it was sunk by a German U-boat. The U.S. Coastguard Cutter Tampa, which disappeared in 1918 after being torpedoed while escorting a convoy, was found around 50 miles off Newquay by the Gasperados Dive Team after a three-year search. All 131 people on board, including U.S. service members and British civilians, were killed. The team used seabed data from the UK Hydrographic Office, German wartime records and years of deep-water dives to narrow down the search area. They say their final attempt on April 26 led to the breakthrough discovery. Diver Dominic Robinson said the wreck, heavily damaged by a century underwater, still contained identifiable features such as anchors, guns, ammunition and crockery marked “New Jersey,” confirming its U.S. link. The team has presented evidence to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is assessing the findings.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Laura Geller’s Blurring Wonder Balm Is a No-Fuss Blush for 40+ Skin
BALM DOT COM
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 04.30.26 2:37PM EDT 
Laura Geller Wonder Balm Cream Blush Reviews for Mature Skin
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Laura Geller/Anastasiia Sienotova/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

As we get older, finding complexion products that don’t betray us becomes increasingly difficult—especially when it comes to blush. Powder formulas often settle into fine lines, cling to dry patches, and exaggerate texture, while overly emollient creams tend to slide off by midday or leave behind a sticky residue. The margin for error gets smaller as we age, and suddenly, products that used to deliver a youthful glow now leave us looking less luminous and more, well… lived-in. Fortunately, Laura Geller has built her eponymous cosmetics brand around solving exactly this problem.

The veteran makeup artist has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to skincare-infused makeup for women over 40, and her Wonder Balm is a prime example. The pigmented balm strikes that elusive balance between makeup and skincare. It delivers a soft, buildable wash of color while acting more like a nourishing face cream than a traditional blush. The finish is quietly dewy, without feeling heavy, imparting a skin-like finish that doesn’t highlight enlarged pores, crepey skin, or fine lines. The lightweight balm melts into the skin like room-temp butter (not Vaseline), diffusing color that actually looks natural—almost as if you just went for a brisk walk on a chilly day or got kissed on the cheek by your new crush.

Laura Geller Wonder Balm Hydrating Cream Blush
Shop At Laura Geller$32

Reviewers echo these same sentiments. Many note that the formula feels more like skincare than makeup—lightweight, hydrating, and forgiving on drier, more mature complexions. “I just love the creamy texture of Wonder Balm. I have menopausal skin, which is dry—this is perfect as it adds a pop of color and looks hydrated,” one five-star reviewer shared. Another added, “The texture is creamy, but it dries to a silky finish. It was still visible after 12+ hours.”

For anyone tired of blushes that emphasize more than they enhance, Laura Geller’s Wonder Balm is a solid, no-fuss alternative for any age or skin type. For a limited time, score 50 percent off with the code AL50.

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5
Grammy-Winner Cancels Shows and Reveals She’s Battling ‘Severe Illness’
HOLD THAT NOTE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 04.30.26 2:11PM EDT 
Published 04.30.26 2:09PM EDT 
LeAnn Rimes
Jake Giles Netter/Disney via Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes has canceled and rescheduled upcoming concerts after revealing she is battling a “severe illness” that has left her unable to travel or perform. The 43-year-old said in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday that she is “truly heartbroken” to postpone shows in Spokane and Seattle, originally scheduled for April 30 and May 1. The concerts will now take place on May 31 in Spokane and June 2 in Seattle. “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote, adding that she is “so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover.” She did not reveal specific details about the illness, but Rimes, best known for How Do I Live, said she is looking forward to returning to the stage “very soon.” The announcement comes weeks after she went viral for footage of a so-called deep jaw release procedure.

Read it at U.S. Weekly

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6
Passenger Plane Collides With Drone at 3,000 Feet
RED AND SHINY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.30.26 8:34AM EDT 
Published 04.30.26 7:53AM EDT 
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900ER plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018.
Mike Blake/Reuters

A commercial airline pilot reported hitting a drone at roughly 3,000 feet while preparing to land, in a near-miss that has prompted a federal investigation. The pilot of United Airlines Flight 1980, a Boeing 737 arriving in San Diego from San Francisco on Wednesday morning, radioed air traffic control after landing to report the possible collision. “It was so small I couldn’t tell,” the pilot said of the object. “It was red ... it was shiny.” The incident occurred on the “base leg” of the approach—the point at which a plane flies perpendicular to the runway before turning to land. Minutes before touchdown, the pilot had already radioed Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control to ask whether a drone was near his position. “Not that I’m aware,” the controller responded. The pilot then reported spotting “a red, small object ... about 1,000 feet below us to our right.” Air traffic control alerted other pilots in the area but received no additional reports. The plane was carrying 48 passengers and six crew members and landed safely. United Airlines said its maintenance team “found no damage after thoroughly inspecting the aircraft.” The FAA said it was investigating. Under federal regulations, drone pilots are prohibited from flying above 400 feet without FAA authorization and must avoid airspace around airports.

Read it at The Los Angeles Times

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7
Private Prison Giant Slipped Trump $1M PAC Donation as ICE Contracts Stalled
MONEY TALKS
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 04.30.26 10:38AM EDT 
Published 04.30.26 8:19AM EDT 
A photo illo illustration for PunchUp of Donald Trump with money in front of a GEO Group ICE prison.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

A private prison giant that runs ICE jails handed $1 million to a Donald Trump super PAC the same day it was frozen out of $426 million in new federal contracts, PunchUp and Migrant Insider have revealed. The payment from GEO Reentry Services LLC, a GEO Group subsidiary, was logged by MAGA Inc. on March 9—the same day The Washington Post reported the parent company had been shut out of fresh ICE business. Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern told PunchUp and Migrant Insider that the donation reeked, branding the Trump administration “the most corrupt administration in history” and saying it “makes Richard Nixon look like a Boy Scout.” Federal law bars contractors from donating directly to super PACs, but GEO has long routed cash through subsidiaries that don’t hold government contracts. California Rep. Robert Garcia, a House Oversight Committee ranking member, told the outlets his panel is probing DHS contracting under former Secretary Kristi Noem, 54, and aide Corey Lewandowski, 52, alleging “pay-to-play.” The White House and GEO Group did not respond to a request for comment.

*Read the full story at Punchup.

Read it at PunchUp

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8
‘Orgasmic Meditation’ Wellness Company Hunts for Trump Pardon
BAD TASTE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.30.26 12:56AM EDT 
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Artemis II astronauts, NASA Commander Reid Wiseman, NASA Pilot Victor Glover, NASA Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

A wellness company is seeking pardons for two of its convicted leaders from President Donald Trump. OneTaste, a San Francisco-based, self-described “orgasmic meditation” company, is seeking pardons for founder and former CEO Nicole Daedone and former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz after they were sentenced to nine and six years in prison respectively for their involvement in a forced labor conspiracy. The pair were convicted in 2025, having been found guilty of coercing employees into performing traumatic and demeaning tasks, including sexual acts, for little or no pay. According to federal records seen by CBS News, the company has submitted pardon applications to the DOJ while also appealing the pair’s convictions. In addition, OneTaste is also seeking to win the support of those close to the president in the hopes of fast-tracking their requests. Rachel Barkow, an NYU law professor, told CBS that these attempts to leverage personal connections to obtain pardons are “of a magnitude that I’ve never seen before,” adding, “We don’t seem to have a functioning clemency process for everyone else who doesn’t have these connections.”

Read it at CBS News

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This Boot Was Designed With the Input of Three Million Real Workers
A STEP ABOVE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.23.26 8:04PM EDT 
A Red Wing IronFlex work boot displayed on a stack of design documents in a footwear studio, with sketches, sole diagrams, and color swatches visible on a mood board in the background.
Red Wing

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.

The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.

6-Inch Waterproof BOA® Safety Toe Boot
All styles are ASTM-rated and available with slip resistance and electrical hazard protection.
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Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.

In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.

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9
Country Music Writer Behind ‘Take This Job and Shove It’ Dies at 86
END OF AN OUTLAW ERA
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.30.26 6:17AM EDT 
David Allen Coe
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Country singer-songwriter David Allan Coe has died at 86, his representative confirmed, calling him a “true outlaw” and “great singer, songwriter and performer.” He died Wednesday afternoon, People reported. Coe rose to prominence in the 1970s outlaw country movement and was known for songs including “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” and “Longhaired Redneck.” He also wrote major hits for others, including Tanya Tucker’s “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)” and Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It.” Throughout his career, Coe remained a deeply controversial figure, drawing sustained criticism for lyrics that included racial slurs and stereotypes, as well as his use of Confederate imagery. Two underground albums released in the late 1970s and early 1980s were particularly condemned for explicit and offensive content. Coe rejected accusations of racism, arguing in later interviews that his work had been mischaracterized. Born in Ohio, he spent much of his youth in correctional facilities before pursuing music in Nashville. Over a decades-long career, he released more than 40 albums.

Read it at People

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10
Horrifying Details Emerge of Singer’s Alleged Murder of Girl, 14
GRUESOME
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 04.30.26 6:39AM EDT 
Singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 20, 2026.
Ted Soqui/Pool via Reuters

Singer D4vd allegedly used chainsaws to dismember a 14-year-old girl he is accused of sexually abusing. The gruesome allegations against the murder suspect, real name David Anthony Burke, were submitted in court documents from Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday. D4vd, 21, allegedly stabbed Celeste Rivas Hernandez after the teen threatened to expose the sexual abuse he subjected her to, which began when she was 13 and he was 18. Celeste’s decomposed remains were found in the truck of a Tesla registered to the singer in the Hollywood Hills last September, the day after she would have turned 15. The victim is believed to have been killed in April 2025 after she and D4vd had gotten into an argument. The court document alleges that D4vd wanted to “silence the victim before she ruined his music career” and then stabbed her multiple times and “stood by while she bled out.” After killing the girl, authorities allege that D4vd purchased two chainsaws on Amazon that he used to cut up her body in an inflatable pool. D4vd denies the allegations against him. A hearing in the case, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until late May to allow the defense time to review evidence.

Read it at The Guardian

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