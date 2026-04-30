Britney Spears Charged After DUI Arrest
Britney Spears, 44, has been charged with a misdemeanor DUI following her March arrest in Ventura County. The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer was pulled over after authorities allegedly spotted her BMW driving erratically, with officers pursuing the vehicle for about an hour before stopping it, according to The Sun. After her arrest, Spears was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, TMZ reported. The incident reportedly left her emotionally shaken, with the outlet claiming she was “crying a lot” during the booking process. Her representatives told People that Spears has since voluntarily entered rehab, calling the episode “completely inexcusable” and saying she is working with loved ones to “come up with an overdue needed plan” for her well-being. Spears’ team did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. A source close to Spears described the arrest as a “wake-up call,” telling Celebrity Intelligence that Spears is seeking treatment for “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.” The singer is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, where the misdemeanor charge will be addressed.