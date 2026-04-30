A commercial airline pilot reported hitting a drone at roughly 3,000 feet while preparing to land, in a near-miss that has prompted a federal investigation. The pilot of United Airlines Flight 1980, a Boeing 737 arriving in San Diego from San Francisco on Wednesday morning, radioed air traffic control after landing to report the possible collision. “It was so small I couldn’t tell,” the pilot said of the object. “It was red ... it was shiny.” The incident occurred on the “base leg” of the approach—the point at which a plane flies perpendicular to the runway before turning to land. Minutes before touchdown, the pilot had already radioed Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control to ask whether a drone was near his position. “Not that I’m aware,” the controller responded. The pilot then reported spotting “a red, small object ... about 1,000 feet below us to our right.” Air traffic control alerted other pilots in the area but received no additional reports. The plane was carrying 48 passengers and six crew members and landed safely. United Airlines said its maintenance team “found no damage after thoroughly inspecting the aircraft.” The FAA said it was investigating. Under federal regulations, drone pilots are prohibited from flying above 400 feet without FAA authorization and must avoid airspace around airports.
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- 1Passenger Plane Collides With Drone at 3,000 FeetRED AND SHINY“It was so small I couldn’t tell,” the pilot said.
- 2ICE Jail Giant Slipped Trump $1M PAC Donation MONEY TALKSPayment hit MAGA Inc. on the same day GEO Group was frozen out of $426M in new ICE contracts.
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- 3‘Orgasmic Meditation’ Company Hunts for Trump PardonBAD TASTEThe company is making moves on behalf of its founder and former head of sales.
- 4Country Music Star Behind ‘Take This Job and Shove It’ DiesEND OF AN OUTLAW ERAThe singer-songwriter was a deeply controversial figure.
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- 5Horrifying Details Emerge of Singer’s Alleged Murder of GirlGRUESOMED4vd has been charged with the murder and sexual abuse of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
- 6Emu Dies From Head Trauma After Wild Storm at Missouri ZooDEADLY ICESome chunks of ice were the size of a softball.
- 7‘Days of Our Lives’ Star's Cause of Death RevealedCAUSE REVEALEDThe ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Starship Troopers’ star died at 57.
- 8‘Mission: Impossible’ Star, 66, Collapses in L.A. DinerRESTAURANT HORRORThe 66-year-old Golden Globe winner collapsed at his table.
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- 9‘Arrested Development’ Star Splits From Model GirlfriendCALLING IT QUITSThe duo were first spotted together less than a year ago.
- 10Trump’s War Triggers Airline Jet Fuel Bidding WarCOSTS TAKE OFFShipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since the conflict began.
Private Prison Giant Slipped Trump $1M PAC Donation as ICE Contracts Stalled
A private prison giant that runs ICE jails handed $1 million to a Donald Trump super PAC the same day it was frozen out of $426 million in new federal contracts, PunchUp and Migrant Insider have revealed. The payment from GEO Reentry Services LLC, a GEO Group subsidiary, was logged by MAGA Inc. on March 9—the same day The Washington Post reported the parent company had been shut out of fresh ICE business. Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern told PunchUp and Migrant Insider that the donation reeked, branding the Trump administration “the most corrupt administration in history” and saying it “makes Richard Nixon look like a Boy Scout.” Federal law bars contractors from donating directly to super PACs, but GEO has long routed cash through subsidiaries that don’t hold government contracts. California Rep. Robert Garcia, a House Oversight Committee ranking member, told the outlets his panel is probing DHS contracting under former Secretary Kristi Noem, 54, and aide Corey Lewandowski, 52, alleging “pay-to-play.” The White House and GEO Group did not respond to a request for comment.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
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A wellness company is seeking pardons for two of its convicted leaders from President Donald Trump. OneTaste, a San Francisco-based, self-described “orgasmic meditation” company, is seeking pardons for founder and former CEO Nicole Daedone and former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz after they were sentenced to nine and six years in prison respectively for their involvement in a forced labor conspiracy. The pair were convicted in 2025, having been found guilty of coercing employees into performing traumatic and demeaning tasks, including sexual acts, for little or no pay. According to federal records seen by CBS News, the company has submitted pardon applications to the DOJ while also appealing the pair’s convictions. In addition, OneTaste is also seeking to win the support of those close to the president in the hopes of fast-tracking their requests. Rachel Barkow, an NYU law professor, told CBS that these attempts to leverage personal connections to obtain pardons are “of a magnitude that I’ve never seen before,” adding, “We don’t seem to have a functioning clemency process for everyone else who doesn’t have these connections.”
Country singer-songwriter David Allan Coe has died at 86, his representative confirmed, calling him a “true outlaw” and “great singer, songwriter and performer.” He died Wednesday afternoon, People reported. Coe rose to prominence in the 1970s outlaw country movement and was known for songs including “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” and “Longhaired Redneck.” He also wrote major hits for others, including Tanya Tucker’s “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone)” and Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It.” Throughout his career, Coe remained a deeply controversial figure, drawing sustained criticism for lyrics that included racial slurs and stereotypes, as well as his use of Confederate imagery. Two underground albums released in the late 1970s and early 1980s were particularly condemned for explicit and offensive content. Coe rejected accusations of racism, arguing in later interviews that his work had been mischaracterized. Born in Ohio, he spent much of his youth in correctional facilities before pursuing music in Nashville. Over a decades-long career, he released more than 40 albums.
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If you’re skipping the predictable flowers for Mother’s Day this year, consider gifting mom something she could actually use: better sleep and less stress. Canna River has earned a reputation as a go-to for premium hemp-derived treats, making it an easy Mother’s Day gift.
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Singer D4vd allegedly used chainsaws to dismember a 14-year-old girl he is accused of sexually abusing. The gruesome allegations against the murder suspect, real name David Anthony Burke, were submitted in court documents from Los Angeles prosecutors on Wednesday. D4vd, 21, allegedly stabbed Celeste Rivas Hernandez after the teen threatened to expose the sexual abuse he subjected her to, which began when she was 13 and he was 18. Celeste’s decomposed remains were found in the truck of a Tesla registered to the singer in the Hollywood Hills last September, the day after she would have turned 15. The victim is believed to have been killed in April 2025 after she and D4vd had gotten into an argument. The court document alleges that D4vd wanted to “silence the victim before she ruined his music career” and then stabbed her multiple times and “stood by while she bled out.” After killing the girl, authorities allege that D4vd purchased two chainsaws on Amazon that he used to cut up her body in an inflatable pool. D4vd denies the allegations against him. A hearing in the case, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until late May to allow the defense time to review evidence.
A female emu named Adam has died after the worst hailstorms ever to hit Missouri. Staff at the Dickerson Zoo Park attempted to move their animals inside once the wild storm began Tuesday night. However, zoo spokesperson Joey Powell told the Associated Press that an emu’s natural behavior is to lie down and take cover. Adam, who was 21, died from head trauma, the zoo reported. Oscar, a 17-year-old rhea—a type of flightless bird—was also injured by the hailstones, but after medical attention was recovering on Wednesday morning. Some of the chunks of ice were the size of softballs, with one measuring 4.75 inches. The zoo was closed on Wednesday to repair hail damage and is due to reopen on Thursday. “Some small birds will be off exhibit until skylights are repaired,” the zoo said in an update on social media. “There is still much to be done, but please come visit. Thank you to those who have called or shared encouraging comments. Oscar the rhea is doing well.” The emu is a species of flightless bird native to Australia. It is the tallest native bird on the continent and the second-largest bird in the world, after ostriches. Emus live for 10 to 20 years in the wild but can live for around 35 years in captivity.
Patrick Muldoon’s cause of death has been revealed. The actor, best known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, died at 57 on April 19 from a myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, according to a death certificate reviewed by People. Pulmonary embolism and hereditary coagulopathy were listed as underlying causes on the document. A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage of an artery in the lung, while coagulopathy is a genetic condition where the body’s ability to form blood clots is impaired. His remains were cremated on Tuesday, the outlet reported, citing his death certificate. Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon began acting while attending the University of Southern California, where he also played college football as a tight end for the Trojans. He began his acting career with small roles on shows like Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell before transitioning to his first major role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. Aside from acting, he worked as a producer on multiple films and fronted the band The Sleeping Masses.
A Mission: Impossible star collapsed at a table in a Los Angeles diner. Ving Rhames, 66, “overheated” on Wednesday but is doing fine, his manager Bradley Kramer told the Daily Beast. A diner at the restaurant told TMZ that Rhames was spotted eating with his family when he collapsed at the table, appearing to be moving in and out of consciousness. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. L.A. City Fire told the outlet that a call for medical aid for a male approximately in his 60s came in at about 1:40 p.m. Kramer assured the Daily Beast that all is well with the star, who has been “working steadily.” Rhames played expert hacker Luther Stickell in all eight Mission: Impossible films, being the only character besides Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt to appear consistently throughout the hit franchise. Rhames is also known for several other high-profile roles, including appearances in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and the 90s horror hit Jacob’s Ladder.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
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Will Arnett has officially split from his model girlfriend, Carolyn Murphy. Arnett and Murphy, who confirmed their relationship in September of last year, broke up a few months ago, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. The duo reportedly had a very mature split, with the tabloid claiming their breakup was simply a case of “two adults whose relationship didn’t work out.” The couple has made many high-profile media appearances together since first being seen at New York Fashion Week last fall. Rumors of their split began after Murphy didn’t attend the Oscars with Arnett in March, right after they attended the Golden Globes together in January. This isn’t Arnett’s first go-around dealing with a public breakup. The comic actor has previously been romantically linked to model Alessandra Brown, with whom he shares one son, and actress Penelope Ann Miller, who he was married to for one year. He was also married to Amy Poehler for nine years before their 2012 separation; they share two children. Murphy was previously married to Jake Schroeder, with whom she shares one adult child. Representatives for Arnett and Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Europe’s airlines are scrambling to secure jet fuel supplies as a disruption to Middle Eastern exports, triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict, fuels a global bidding war for cargoes and pushes prices higher. Europe typically consumes about 1.6 million barrels of jet fuel a day, with roughly 500,000 barrels imported—most of which are historically sourced from the Middle East. But shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since the conflict began, leaving a major supply gap. With Gulf supplies curtailed, Europe is turning to the U.S., Nigeria and Asia for jet fuel, but competition is fierce. U.S. exports have surged to record levels, yet European buyers are now competing with buyers in Singapore, Australia and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has warned Europe could face jet fuel shortages within weeks. The shortages are already affecting flights. Last week, Lufthansa canceled about 20,000 flights, saying the move would save more than 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel. Air France-KLM said it has responded to the “sharp and sudden” rise in fuel prices by raising fares and adjusting schedules in the coming months.