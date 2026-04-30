‘Orgasmic Meditation’ Wellness Company Hunts for Trump Pardon
A wellness company is seeking pardons for two of its convicted leaders from President Donald Trump. OneTaste, a San Francisco-based, self-described “orgasmic meditation” company, is seeking pardons for founder and former CEO Nicole Daedone and former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz after they were sentenced to nine and six years in prison respectively for their involvement in a forced labor conspiracy. The pair were convicted in 2025, having been found guilty of coercing employees into performing traumatic and demeaning tasks, including sexual acts, for little or no pay. According to federal records seen by CBS News, the company has submitted pardon applications to the DOJ while also appealing the pair’s convictions. In addition, OneTaste is also seeking to win the support of those close to the president in the hopes of fast-tracking their requests. Rachel Barkow, an NYU law professor, told CBS that these attempts to leverage personal connections to obtain pardons are “of a magnitude that I’ve never seen before,” adding, “We don’t seem to have a functioning clemency process for everyone else who doesn’t have these connections.”