Will Arnett has officially split from his model girlfriend, Carolyn Murphy. Arnett and Murphy, who confirmed their relationship in September of last year, broke up a few months ago, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. The duo reportedly had a very mature split, with the tabloid claiming their breakup was simply a case of “two adults whose relationship didn’t work out.” The couple has made many high-profile media appearances together since first being seen at New York Fashion Week last fall. Rumors of their split began after Murphy didn’t attend the Oscars with Arnett in March, right after they attended the Golden Globes together in January. This isn’t Arnett’s first go-around dealing with a public breakup. The comic actor has previously been romantically linked to model Alessandra Brown, with whom he shares one son, and actress Penelope Ann Miller, who he was married to for one year. He was also married to Amy Poehler for nine years before their 2012 separation; they share two children. Murphy was previously married to Jake Schroeder, with whom she shares one adult child. Representatives for Arnett and Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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- 1‘Arrested Development’ Star Splits From Model GirlfriendCALLING IT QUITSThe duo were first spotted together less than a year ago.
- 2Trump’s War Triggers Airline Jet Fuel Bidding WarCOSTS TAKE OFFShipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since the conflict began.
Shop with ScoutedThis Growth Factor Serum Targets Jowls in Just One WeekLIFT ME UPA next-generation growth factor serum formulated to visibly lift, firm, and smooth—fast and sans irritation.
- 3Cops Say Reality Star’s Grandma Was Killed by His Cousin DOMESTIC ISSUEDakota Sweeney allegedly shot his grandmother on April 22 after getting into a verbal argument over doing chores.
- 4Daughter of ‘Columbo’ Star Dies by SuicideTRAGIC LOSSJacqueline was 60 years old at the time of her death.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Mom to Better Sleep With Canna River’s CBD TreatsCBD & ZZZ'SPlus, the brand is offering 30 percent off for a limited time.
- 5Tupac’s Estate Drops Bombshell Lawsuit Alleging ‘Conspiracy’ME AGAINST THE WORLDOnly one person has been criminally charged in relation to the rapper’s 1996 murder.
- 6Veteran CBS Anchor Departs Network After 35 Years‘HARD TO SAY GOODBYE’Her CBS12 colleagues call her “one of the defining voices of the station.”
- 7Disney World Guest Banned for Life for Attacking Cast MemberRUDEThe irate father was also arrested and charged with battery.
- 8Rita Wilson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Deal With Tom HanksHEART TO HEARTAfter 10 years of being cancer-free, Rita Wilson is reflecting on the two requests she had for husband Tom Hanks.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 9‘A Christmas Story’ Star on Why He Moved to Working in PornCAREER CHANGE-UPScott Schwartz said he eventually became “the second-highest-paid male performer ever.”
- 10He-Man Creator Dead at 91MASTER OF HIS UNIVERSEHe dreamed up the muscle-bound action figure after bosses missed out on Star Wars rights.
Europe’s airlines are scrambling to secure jet fuel supplies as a disruption to Middle Eastern exports, triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict, fuels a global bidding war for cargoes and pushes prices higher. Europe typically consumes about 1.6 million barrels of jet fuel a day, with roughly 500,000 barrels imported—most of which are historically sourced from the Middle East. But shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since the conflict began, leaving a major supply gap. With Gulf supplies curtailed, Europe is turning to the U.S., Nigeria and Asia for jet fuel, but competition is fierce. U.S. exports have surged to record levels, yet European buyers are now competing with buyers in Singapore, Australia and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has warned Europe could face jet fuel shortages within weeks. The shortages are already affecting flights. Last week, Lufthansa canceled about 20,000 flights, saying the move would save more than 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel. Air France-KLM said it has responded to the “sharp and sudden” rise in fuel prices by raising fares and adjusting schedules in the coming months.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.
According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.
PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.
The cousin of Summer House star West Wilson is charged with murdering their shared grandmother. Dakota Sweeney, 28, was arrested last Wednesday after police say he shot Gayle Wilson in her Missouri home. The crime allegedly took place following an argument between Sweeney and his grandmother over chores. He was sitting on a couch for half an hour before court documents say he fired a gun “without warning.” The next day, West Wilson appeared in a reunion episode of Summer House, the reality TV show following a group of friends living together. Wilson, 31, has been a notable star on the series, having been plucked from obscurity as an unemployed former footballer. He also sparked controversy on March 31 when he revealed he was dating his Summer House co-star, Amanda Batula, the best friend of his ex-girlfriend, Ciara Miller. An obituary of Gayle Wilson, who died at 75, lists both West and Dakota Sweeney as “cherished grandchildren.” She is remembered as someone who “found joy in shaping the world around her,” and “took pride in building connections with her community.” Gayle Wilson also recently completed her goal of traveling to all 50 states. According to Page Six, Sweeney is currently being held in the Caldwell County Jail in Missouri on a no-bond warrant.
The daughter of Columbo star Peter Falk has died by suicide, according to TMZ. Jacqueline Falk was 60 years old. Her father, who starred as Lieutenant Columbo in the iconic NBC series, adopted Jacqueline and her sister, Catherine, with his wife Alyce Mayo after their 1960 wedding. Falk’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, who said Jacqueline had hanged herself in a Los Angeles home. It is not known yet if she left a note behind. The tragic loss comes fifteen years after Peter Falk died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Before his illness, he enjoyed a career that spanned decades. Beyond his work on Columbo, a crime drama where he appeared as a detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, Falk was twice-nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the films Murder Inc. and Pocketful of Miracles. He received a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013, two years after his death. He was also named one of TV Guide’s 50 greatest TV stars of all time, earning the 21st spot on the list.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Treat Mom to Better Sleep With Canna River’s CBD and THC Treats
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If you’re skipping the predictable flowers for Mother’s Day this year, consider gifting mom something she could actually use: better sleep and less stress. Canna River has earned a reputation as a go-to for premium hemp-derived treats, making it an easy Mother’s Day gift.
The brand offers a wide range of hemp-infused sleep gummies in crowd-pleasing flavors like passion orange guava, pink watermelon, kiwi burst, and dragon berry, with both THC and THC-free options. Whether she’s looking to unwind after a long day or finally get a full night’s sleep, Canna River’s Sleep Gummies are formulated to deliver a gentle mood boost. Each blend combines CBD with complementary cannabinoids like CBN and CBG for targeted sleep support.
Unlike some cannabis supplements (and sleep aids, in general) with questionable ingredients, Canna River is committed to offering clean formulas. All of their products are made with USA-grown, non-GMO hemp and undergo rigorous third-party testing for quality and potency.
Sure, flowers, candy, and perfume are all nice, but a better night’s sleep and a little extra relaxation? That’s a gift she’ll really appreciate. Score 30 percent off Canna River’s Sleep Gummies with the code MOM30 at checkout for a limited time.
Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday seeking damages against former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis and several other unnamed co-conspirators. The lawsuit alleges a broader conspiracy behind the legendary rapper’s killing, stating, “There remain individuals who were involved in Tupac’s murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes.” The lawsuit cites the 50 Cent-led documentary series on Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and released grand jury transcripts as reasons for believing in the “existence of a broader, more complex conspiracy.” The documentary includes recordings from a 2008 police interview in which Keefe D alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered the former Crips gang leader $1 million to kill Shakur and Suge Knight, following the ongoing feud between West Coast and East Coast rappers. Keefe D is alleged by authorities to have been inside the gunman’s car when Shakur was shot and killed in 1996. He was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in 2023 and has pleaded not guilty. He is currently awaiting trial. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations and is not mentioned by name in the wrongful death lawsuit.
CBS News anchor Liz Quirantes is saying goodbye to the network after 35 years of reporting out of South Florida. “It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the viewers, to the staff, and to my life here. I’m going to miss this,” she said. Her last day reporting for CBS12 will be May 29, as she retires to join her children in Oklahoma. Quirantes, 60, began working for CBS News in West Palm Beach in 1991 as a temporary weekend reporter. She would remain at her second job out of college for decades. Quirantes now anchors the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts for the station and has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards: one for her on-the-ground coverage in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in 2019, and another for her reporting on the 2018 Parkland school shooting. She hopes her viewers and colleagues will remember her as part of the community’s social fabric. “I want them to remember that I was a devoted mom, a devoted wife, a good Christian, and an excellent journalist,” she said in her final remarks to viewers.
A father was arrested and banned for life from Disney World after he allegedly assaulted a staff member who refused to let his family cut in line during a character meet-and-greet. A character attendant was organizing the line for families to meet a cast member dressed as Mirabel from the 2021 hit Encanto when one family began trying to jump the line on April 21. The attendant repeatedly told the family they had to wait their turn, but the child kept trying to run to Mirabel. The child’s mother then asked Mirabel to sign the family’s autograph book, but the cast member said she was only taking photos, not signing books. The mother then allegedly started waiving the autograph book in the cast member’s face, and the father grabbed and began shaking the character attendant’s arm. He also allegedly verbally abused both Mirabel and her attendant before lunging at Mirabel, at which point park security intervened. The father was arrested by deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, and received a lifetime trespass notice—a permanent ban—from Walt Disney World property.
Rita Wilson, 69, is looking back at one of the personal conversations she had with husband Tom Hanks, 69, after her cancer diagnosis—and the two requests she made if things didn’t go her way. Speaking on Tuesday at the Sound of a Woman: Rita Wilson in Conversation with Demi Moore event, the actress said she wasn’t sure what the future held when she was diagnosed in 2015, so she laid it out plainly for her husband of nearly four decades. First: “Be sad for a very long time.” Second: “Throw me a party. I want it to be a celebration of life,” she said, with people “telling stories and joy and remembering me in that way.” That deeply personal moment later inspired her 2019 song “Throw Me a Party.” Wilson’s reflections come as she marks 10 years cancer-free. In a March 31 Instagram post, she looked back on her journey, including undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery—milestones she said have left her “extremely grateful” for the support of her family, friends, and doctors. Wilson first met Hanks on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies. After two years of dating, they got married in 1988 and went on to have two children, Chester “Chet” Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
The former child actor Scott Schwartz is providing new details about why he switched to working in the adult film industry. “I did it for the paycheck. I was the second-highest-paid male performer ever,” he said, revealing that John Wayne Bobbitt, who became famous after his wife Lorena sliced off his penis, was the highest-paid performer.. Schwartz, 57, is best known for his non-adult roles in A Christmas Story and the Richard Pryor comedy The Toy. He also appeared in more than 100 commercials as a kid. But he said after his voice dropped he could no longer get the roles he once did. Schwartz then left Hollywood and toured as a roadie for a buddy of his in the adult film industry, but soon found himself broke after returning to Los Angeles. That’s when the idea clicked. “I ended up doing several on-camera, what they call non-sex roles in adult films,” he recalled. “They’re willing to pay $300 a day, I need rent money. Okay, fine, I’m not hurting anybody, I’m not going to jail.” After transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role as a cameraperson for the films, he then made the leap to full adult actor mode, starring in the special Scotty’s X-Rated Adventure. Schwartz noted how unusual it was for someone of his stature in the acting world to make the transition to adult film, calling himself “Gilligan alone on the island.”
The man who created He-Man has died at the age of 91 after a long battle with dementia, his wife has confirmed. Mattel toy designer Roger Sweet—the brains behind one of the 80s’ biggest pop culture sensations, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”—was charged with finding Mattel a homegrown smash after the toy giant infamously turned down the chance to manufacture Star Wars merchandise. His death was reported by TMZ, with his wife Marlene telling the celebrity site that her husband died “peacefully” on Tuesday morning at a specialist dementia facility. A GoFundMe page launched to cover his medical bills raised nearly $94,000—smashing its $50,000 target—while Mattel’s foundation chipped in another $5,000. Sweet bulked out an existing Big Jim doll using clay to craft his prototype, with He-Man hitting shelves in 1982, before the animated series launched a year later and ran for 130 episodes. His passing comes ahead of a new live-action “Masters of the Universe” film, starring Nicholas Galitzine, coming to cinemas this summer.