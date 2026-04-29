Bissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Reveal Hidden Dust and Debris

Europe’s airlines are scrambling to secure jet fuel supplies as a disruption to Middle Eastern exports, triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict, fuels a global bidding war for cargoes and pushes prices higher. Europe typically consumes about 1.6 million barrels of jet fuel a day, with roughly 500,000 barrels imported—most of which are historically sourced from the Middle East. But shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since the conflict began, leaving a major supply gap. With Gulf supplies curtailed, Europe is turning to the U.S., Nigeria and Asia for jet fuel, but competition is fierce. U.S. exports have surged to record levels, yet European buyers are now competing with buyers in Singapore, Australia and elsewhere. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has warned Europe could face jet fuel shortages within weeks. The shortages are already affecting flights. Last week, Lufthansa canceled about 20,000 flights, saying the move would save more than 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel. Air France-KLM said it has responded to the “sharp and sudden” rise in fuel prices by raising fares and adjusting schedules in the coming months.
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- 1Trump’s War Triggers Airline Jet Fuel Bidding WarCOSTS TAKE OFFShipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since the conflict began.
- 2Daughter of ‘Columbo’ Star Dies by SuicideTRAGIC LOSSJacqueline was 60 years old at the time of her death.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 3Tupac’s Estate Drops Bombshell Lawsuit Alleging ‘Conspiracy’ME AGAINST THE WORLDOnly one person has been criminally charged in relation to the rapper’s 1996 murder.
- 4Veteran CBS Anchor Departs Network After 35 Years‘HARD TO SAY GOODBYE’Her CBS12 colleagues call her “one of the defining voices of the station.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Growth Factor Serum Targets Jowls in Just One WeekLIFT ME UPA next-generation growth factor serum formulated to visibly lift, firm, and smooth—fast and sans irritation.
- 5Disney World Guest Banned for Life for Attacking Cast MemberRUDEThe irate father was also arrested and charged with battery.
- 6Rita Wilson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis Deal With Tom HanksHEART TO HEARTAfter 10 years of being cancer-free, Rita Wilson is reflecting on the two requests she had for husband Tom Hanks.
- 7‘A Christmas Story’ Star on Why He Moved to Working in PornCAREER CHANGE-UPScott Schwartz said he eventually became “the second-highest-paid male performer ever.”
- 8He-Man Creator Dead at 91MASTER OF HIS UNIVERSEHe dreamed up the muscle-bound action figure after bosses missed out on Star Wars rights.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9Airline Employs Humanoid Robots as Baggage Handlers AI’S THE LIMITThere’s scope for them to take on more roles too.
- 10Plans to Buy Homes Hit Record Low Under TrumpEVERYONE’S BROKEA grim Gallup poll lays bare America’s collapsing dreams of home ownership under the 47th president.
The daughter of Columbo star Peter Falk has died by suicide, according to TMZ. Jacqueline Falk was 60 years old. Her father, who starred as Lieutenant Columbo in the iconic NBC series, adopted Jacqueline and her sister, Catherine, with his wife Alyce Mayo after their 1960 wedding. Falk’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, who said Jacqueline had hanged herself in a Los Angeles home. It is not known yet if she left a note behind. The tragic loss comes fifteen years after Peter Falk died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Before his illness, he enjoyed a career that spanned decades. Beyond his work on Columbo, a crime drama where he appeared as a detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, Falk was twice-nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the films Murder Inc. and Pocketful of Miracles. He received a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013, two years after his death. He was also named one of TV Guide’s 50 greatest TV stars of all time, earning the 21st spot on the list.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Bissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Reveal Hidden Dust and Debris
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday seeking damages against former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis and several other unnamed co-conspirators. The lawsuit alleges a broader conspiracy behind the legendary rapper’s killing, stating, “There remain individuals who were involved in Tupac’s murder who, for 30 years, have not been held accountable for their crimes.” The lawsuit cites the 50 Cent-led documentary series on Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and released grand jury transcripts as reasons for believing in the “existence of a broader, more complex conspiracy.” The documentary includes recordings from a 2008 police interview in which Keefe D alleges that Sean “Diddy” Combs offered the former Crips gang leader $1 million to kill Shakur and Suge Knight, following the ongoing feud between West Coast and East Coast rappers. Keefe D is alleged by authorities to have been inside the gunman’s car when Shakur was shot and killed in 1996. He was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder in 2023 and has pleaded not guilty. He is currently awaiting trial. Combs has vehemently denied the allegations and is not mentioned by name in the wrongful death lawsuit.
CBS News anchor Liz Quirantes is saying goodbye to the network after 35 years of reporting out of South Florida. “It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to the viewers, to the staff, and to my life here. I’m going to miss this,” she said. Her last day reporting for CBS12 will be May 29, as she retires to join her children in Oklahoma. Quirantes, 60, began working for CBS News in West Palm Beach in 1991 as a temporary weekend reporter. She would remain at her second job out of college for decades. Quirantes now anchors the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts for the station and has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including two Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards: one for her on-the-ground coverage in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s devastation in 2019, and another for her reporting on the 2018 Parkland school shooting. She hopes her viewers and colleagues will remember her as part of the community’s social fabric. “I want them to remember that I was a devoted mom, a devoted wife, a good Christian, and an excellent journalist,” she said in her final remarks to viewers.
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When it comes to “anti-aging” skincare, retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol and retinyl palmitate) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and niacinamide have long reigned as the gold standard, backed by decades of clinical research. But for concerns like laxity and sagging, growth factors are quickly emerging as the next frontier in firming and “lifting” skincare.
Of course, no topical can rival in-office treatments like radiofrequency, dermal fillers, and lasers (or surgical options like a facelift), but consider growth factors your next best line of defense. Enter PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum, a clinically backed formula designed to target loss of firmness (including jowling) and volume in as little as one week. In addition to softening fine lines, the serum helps reinforce the skin barrier and deliver lasting hydration.
According to the brand, the concentrated serum can lift sagging skin by up to 60 percent while reducing the appearance of coarse lines and wrinkles by up to 40 percent. One of the best parts of the serum is that it doesn’t cause irritation, dryness, or barrier disruption, often associated with other common anti-aging actives like retinoids, antioxidants, and exfoliants.
PCA Skin credits its patent-pending Micro Growth Factor Technology (MGF) for the serum’s impressive, fast-acting results. MGF is formulated to penetrate up to 10 times deeper than traditional growth factors, which tend to sit on the skin’s surface and therefore, don’t work their magic to the full potential. PCA Skin’s proprietary complex, on the other hand, works within the dermis to support collagen production and fibroblast activity. The formula is also bolstered by firming biopolymers and kangaroo paw extract, which helps smooth the look of lines—and fast. PCA Skin’s Pro-Max Age Renewal Serum is a high-tech shortcut to firmer, smoother, more resilient skin sans the downtime.
A father was arrested and banned for life from Disney World after he allegedly assaulted a staff member who refused to let his family cut in line during a character meet-and-greet. A character attendant was organizing the line for families to meet a cast member dressed as Mirabel from the 2021 hit Encanto when one family began trying to jump the line on April 21. The attendant repeatedly told the family they had to wait their turn, but the child kept trying to run to Mirabel. The child’s mother then asked Mirabel to sign the family’s autograph book, but the cast member said she was only taking photos, not signing books. The mother then allegedly started waiving the autograph book in the cast member’s face, and the father grabbed and began shaking the character attendant’s arm. He also allegedly verbally abused both Mirabel and her attendant before lunging at Mirabel, at which point park security intervened. The father was arrested by deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, and received a lifetime trespass notice—a permanent ban—from Walt Disney World property.
Rita Wilson, 69, is looking back at one of the personal conversations she had with husband Tom Hanks, 69, after her cancer diagnosis—and the two requests she made if things didn’t go her way. Speaking on Tuesday at the Sound of a Woman: Rita Wilson in Conversation with Demi Moore event, the actress said she wasn’t sure what the future held when she was diagnosed in 2015, so she laid it out plainly for her husband of nearly four decades. First: “Be sad for a very long time.” Second: “Throw me a party. I want it to be a celebration of life,” she said, with people “telling stories and joy and remembering me in that way.” That deeply personal moment later inspired her 2019 song “Throw Me a Party.” Wilson’s reflections come as she marks 10 years cancer-free. In a March 31 Instagram post, she looked back on her journey, including undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery—milestones she said have left her “extremely grateful” for the support of her family, friends, and doctors. Wilson first met Hanks on the set of the sitcom Bosom Buddies. After two years of dating, they got married in 1988 and went on to have two children, Chester “Chet” Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.
The former child actor Scott Schwartz is providing new details about why he switched to working in the adult film industry. “I did it for the paycheck. I was the second-highest-paid male performer ever,” he said, revealing that John Wayne Bobbitt, who became famous after his wife Lorena sliced off his penis, was the highest-paid performer.. Schwartz, 57, is best known for his non-adult roles in A Christmas Story and the Richard Pryor comedy The Toy. He also appeared in more than 100 commercials as a kid. But he said after his voice dropped he could no longer get the roles he once did. Schwartz then left Hollywood and toured as a roadie for a buddy of his in the adult film industry, but soon found himself broke after returning to Los Angeles. That’s when the idea clicked. “I ended up doing several on-camera, what they call non-sex roles in adult films,” he recalled. “They’re willing to pay $300 a day, I need rent money. Okay, fine, I’m not hurting anybody, I’m not going to jail.” After transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role as a cameraperson for the films, he then made the leap to full adult actor mode, starring in the special Scotty’s X-Rated Adventure. Schwartz noted how unusual it was for someone of his stature in the acting world to make the transition to adult film, calling himself “Gilligan alone on the island.”
The man who created He-Man has died at the age of 91 after a long battle with dementia, his wife has confirmed. Mattel toy designer Roger Sweet—the brains behind one of the 80s’ biggest pop culture sensations, “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe”—was charged with finding Mattel a homegrown smash after the toy giant infamously turned down the chance to manufacture Star Wars merchandise. His death was reported by TMZ, with his wife Marlene telling the celebrity site that her husband died “peacefully” on Tuesday morning at a specialist dementia facility. A GoFundMe page launched to cover his medical bills raised nearly $94,000—smashing its $50,000 target—while Mattel’s foundation chipped in another $5,000. Sweet bulked out an existing Big Jim doll using clay to craft his prototype, with He-Man hitting shelves in 1982, before the animated series launched a year later and ran for 130 episodes. His passing comes ahead of a new live-action “Masters of the Universe” film, starring Nicholas Galitzine, coming to cinemas this summer.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.
Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.
In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.
A major airline is about to use humanoid robots as baggage handlers. Japan Airlines plans to launch a two-year trial at Tokyo’s Haneda airport at the beginning of May. Created by Unitree Robotics in Hangzhou, China, the bots are being used to help address the country’s labor shortage, which is coupled with a surge in inbound tourism. In total, Haneda handles around 60 million passengers a year, and forecasts suggest staff ratios are likely to worsen. Speaking to Kyodo news agency, JAL Ground Service president Yoshiteru Suzuki said the introduction of robots will “inevitably reduce the burden on workers and provide significant benefits to employees.” Humans will still perform safety tasks, Suzuki said. The robots will instead focus on handling cargo on the tarmac, with plans to eventually clean aircraft cabins. Japan has an aging population, which is contributing to a shrinking workforce. Meanwhile, the Japan National Tourism Organization says there were seven million visitors to Japan in January and February alone this year.
President Donald Trump’s vow to fix America’s housing crunch is in tatters, with the share of non-owners who expect to buy a home falling to a record low. Just one in four non-owners thinks they’ll get on the property ladder within five years, according to a Gallup poll reported by Semafor—the worst figure logged in more than a decade. 28 percent think it could happen within 10 years, while 45 percent see no path to ownership at all. The early-April survey piles pressure on Trump, 79, with voters fretting over the price of fuel, groceries and a shaky jobs market. Although the White House had hailed cheaper mortgages in the spring, the war with Iran has since rattled any sense of stability. Now 67 percent of those polled say bricks-and-mortar is a poor bet—including 55 percent of Republicans and right-leaning independents, alongside 76 percent of Democrats.