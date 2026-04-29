Disney World Guest Banned for Life for Attacking Cast Member

A father was arrested and banned for life from Disney World after he allegedly assaulted a staff member who refused to let his family cut in line during a character meet-and-greet. A character attendant was organizing the line for families to meet a cast member dressed as Mirabel from the 2021 hit Encanto when one family began trying to jump the line on April 21. The attendant repeatedly told the family they had to wait their turn, but the child kept trying to run to Mirabel. The child’s mother then asked Mirabel to sign the family’s autograph book, but the cast member said she was only taking photos, not signing books. The mother then allegedly started waiving the autograph book in the cast member’s face, and the father grabbed and began shaking the character attendant’s arm. He also allegedly verbally abused both Mirabel and her attendant before lunging at Mirabel, at which point park security intervened. The father was arrested by deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, and received a lifetime trespass notice—a permanent ban—from Walt Disney World property.